Deep Valley Book Festival hosts first spring book fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After many successful years hosting their fall book festival, they are expanding to a Spring event
The “cabin fever” virtual event will be held on the first weekend of March.
They will have planned discussions, panels, writing workshops and keynote speaker and Minnesota author Margi Preus, who will read her newest book The Littlest Voyageur to the virtual crowd.
”The energy that comes out of the discussions, it is just so fun. I love writing, I love books, I am a writer, I am a reader. To be able to talk with people about this thing that is really fun to me and really important to me,” said Rachel Hanel, Deep Valley Book Festival planning committee member.
It is free to attend and those interested are asked to preregister by heading to the Deep Valley Book Festival website.
They also regularly update their Deep Valley Book Festival Facebook page.
