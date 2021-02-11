Growler cap challenge brought to the capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota brewers continue to push lawmakers to lift the so-called growler cap.
The cap prevents breweries in the state that produce more than 20,000 barrels of craft beer per year from selling growlers. The Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries consists of six different craft beer companies four of which are affected by this cap.
The group met with lawmakers at Schell’s Brewery in January to discuss this cap.
“Through those growler sales, through that daily interaction of people coming to buy them they found that they were successful then they turned them into some of their largest commercial successes. That is what we need to do in order to make sure that they continue selling, experimenting, and finding the next big beer,” Rep. Jim Nash said.
The alliance remains optimistic that lawmakers will pass the changes they’re seeking.
