NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s time for the latest edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

It’s an important stretch for the men’s and women’s hockey teams, with less than a month of regular season hockey remaining.

MEN’S ANALYSIS:

Jack McNeely: “With this year we’re just kind of taking everything in stride, everything’s a little bit different. I think it’s good just to turn the page quicker, get back into games right away Thursday and Friday. Alabama is going to be a good test for us. They play hard, it’s a tough rink to play in, it’s a little bit smaller, so it’s going to be a good challenge for us this weekend.”

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS:

The squad was supposed to host No. 6 Minnesota Duluth for the final home series of the regular season, but the series has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Maverick women’s hockey program.

All team activities for the women’s hockey program have been paused for seven days.

As of now, the Mavs are scheduled to wrap up the regular season Feb. 19-20 against the Bulldogs. Tune into Maverick Hockey Quick hits next Wednesday for a breakdown of that match-up.

