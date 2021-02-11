Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s time for the latest edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

It’s an important stretch for the men’s and women’s hockey teams, with less than a month of regular season hockey remaining.

MEN’S ANALYSIS:

Jack McNeely: “With this year we’re just kind of taking everything in stride, everything’s a little bit different. I think it’s good just to turn the page quicker, get back into games right away Thursday and Friday. Alabama is going to be a good test for us. They play hard, it’s a tough rink to play in, it’s a little bit smaller, so it’s going to be a good challenge for us this weekend.”

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS:

The squad was supposed to host No. 6 Minnesota Duluth for the final home series of the regular season, but the series has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Maverick women’s hockey program.

All team activities for the women’s hockey program have been paused for seven days.

As of now, the Mavs are scheduled to wrap up the regular season Feb. 19-20 against the Bulldogs. Tune into Maverick Hockey Quick hits next Wednesday for a breakdown of that match-up.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man changed with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Waseca takes on Fairmont for a spot at state next Saturday.
Bluejays soar past Titans in section semifinals

Latest News

Mary Rominger presents this week’s episode of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, as the Minnesota...
Maverick Hockey Quick Hits
Mary Rominger presents this week’s episode of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, as the Minnesota...
Maverick Hockey Quick Hits
Mary Rominger presents this week’s episode of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, as the Minnesota...
Maverick Hockey Quick Hits
The Mavericks finished this season with an impressive 31-5-2 record.
Maverick Hockey: A season of accolades comes to an end
Mary Rominger presents this week’s episode of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, as the Minnesota...
Maverick Hockey Quick Hits