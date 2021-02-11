Minnesota GOP legislators promote bill on reopening schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota House Republican legislators coming together this morning to promote a bill on reopening schools.
The bill would take away Gov. Tim Walz’s powers to close schools, ensuring that the decision would be handled at the local level by school board members, district officials, teachers and parents.
“They know what’s happening in their school district. They know because they’ve been talking with their local advisors on a local level. These school boards, they know what has to be done to take care of their students,” says Rep. Bjorn Olson (R, MN-23A).
A similar proposal passed its first committee earlier this month in the Minnesota Senate.
