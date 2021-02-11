Pedal Past Poverty rescheduled to April

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local event that raises funds to help fight homelessness has been rescheduled.
The Ninth Annual Pedal Past Poverty, typically held in February, will take place outdoors on April 24 this year. The new location is in the Blue Earth County parking structure on the corner of Cherry and Fourth streets in Mankato, but the mission remains the same. Teams of 10 will sign up and hop on a bike to raise money for housing for those in need.
For registration information, head to the Partners for Housing website.
