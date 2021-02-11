Survey raises concern about student mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of Minnesota parents is voicing concerns about how their children have been impacted by changes in learning models.
In a new survey from Let Them Learn Minnesota, 84% of parents reported being worried about mental health, and academic losses from hybrid and distance learning models. 30 percent of respondents said their child was failing at least one course. More than 1,500 parents took part in the online survey at the end of January.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.