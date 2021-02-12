Appeals Court won’t delay Chauvin’s trial in Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer who held his knee to Floyd’s neck for minutes, will stand trial alone in March while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer.
By Associated Press | February 12, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 11:22 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has dismissed prosecutors’ request to delay the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin is scheduled to go to trial on murder and manslaughter charges on March 8. The appeals court also dismissed the state’s request to hold a joint trial for Chauvin and the other three former officers who face charges.

The appeals court says that while the state argued delaying Chauvin’s trial would be in the best interest of public health due to COVID-19 concerns, prosecutors did not show that holding Chauvin’s trial in March would have a “critical impact” on the prosecution itself.

A message left with prosecutors was not immediately returned.

