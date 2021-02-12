City of North Mankato to lease out hotel building to Windom company

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato and North Mankato Port Authority have agreed to a 2-year lease of the Norwood Inn on Highway 169.
This comes after a request by HyLife Pork Processing in Windom to use the hotel as temporary housing for workers.
The city says that plan is against city code. Instead, the city will lease the property back to the plant for $37,500 per month after they purchase it from the current owner and sell it to the Port Authority for $3.25 million.
After the 2-year lease ends, the city will look at all options for redevelopment of the 4.5 acre property.
