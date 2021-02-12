Cold is not keeping away the winter campers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Camping usually means warm weather, fishing, and enjoying the great outdoors. Winter camping changes things, it involves layering up, insulating your tent and taking extra precautions to make sure you stay warm.
“I think the thing that drew me to it was the challenge I thought well anyone can winter camp I mean summer camp but winter camping is a different beast all together. Few people do it and I think it is the challenge of being able to try and do something like that,” Jay Zielske, winter camping enthusiast said.
Zielske has been winter camping for the last ten years and has traveled across the country to do so. He has been to places like Montana and plans to visit Colorado soon. He says that his biggest and perhaps most obvious challenge is the cold. He emphasizes the importance of packing and making sure that you do not forget anything for the trip.
“The main things that you are going to want to do if you are going to be outside playing and camping is starting with layers, synthetic, wool, layers that are going to keep you warm. Something that you can take off if you get too hot so you don’t start sweating,” Daniel Lee, Scheel’s manager said.
So before you make your winter plans for camping make sure you have everything you need to stay warm and stay safe.
Whether you’re an experienced camper or just a total beginner make sure you are prepared for whatever the winter weather may bring.
