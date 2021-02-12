Extreme cold prompts change for Mankato city buses

FILE — A City of Mankato public bus is pictured in this undated photo at the City of Mankato Public Works Building in Mankato, Minn. (Source: KEYC, File/KEYC)
By Kelsey Barchenger | February 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 12:24 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The extreme cold weather putting some Mankato city buses in park.

City officials say they’re switching out their diesel buses for gas buses for some of its evening campus bus routes..those include Route 12, Campus Express, and the Stomper Express. The city says diesel buses can experience issues in extremely cold weather like this. Due to the pandemic, riders are required to wear masks at all times while on the bus, and all bus fares have been suspended.

