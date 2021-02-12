Local students band together to fight mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local youth 4-H organization saw a problem, found a solution and is making their school and community a better place.
The pandemic has been difficult for many people, especially teenagers, Martin County 4-H ambassadors see that and are trying to help students get out of the dark.
“As young kids, we feel like reaching out to others that we know are feeling the same way that we are. Would help to know that they are not alone and there are other people struggling with the same things as them,” Martin County 4-H ambassador Jazlyn Geerdes said.
University of Minnesota Extension and Martin County 4-H is hosting a Mental Health and Well-Being virtual seminar.
Local health experts will be there to give students coping mechanisms and try to take the load off of America’s youth.
The 4-H ambassadors are happy to be a small piece in a complex puzzle.
“Lately it has been really tough with school and everything so I am excited to see how this will go,” Geerdes said.
4-H ambassador Jazyln Geerdes isn’t the only one who has struggled with these issues during the pandemic, her sister Misty Geerdes has as well.
“For looking at a screen 24/7, every day, it gets hard and you don’t want to go to school anymore because you don’t understand and it closes you off from other people,” Martin County 4-H ambassador Misty Geerdes said.
A lot of these kids have experienced mental health issues now more than ever.
It’s another reason why they are banding together and fighting for one another.
“It’s giving children a chance because children don’t normally ask for help when they need it. So, they don’t have to ask, it is us reaching out to them,” Geerdes said.
But this 4-H group doesn’t stop there, they talked with the local health experts that are in the seminar about doing breakout groups. So there is more peer on peer discussion to make sure that the kids that are struggling know they are not alone in the fight.
The seminar runs this Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
It is targeted towards students in grades 7-12 and is free to attend.
Educators, family and friends are overjoyed that the 4-H ambassadors are trying to make the world a lighter place.
“They are the ones who saw the problems, they are the ones who are working with me to find the solutions to help with those problems they are seeing. It is definitely a moment of pride for me,” Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, Martin County, Kristie Gaalswyk - Pomerenke said.
They have extended the sign-up period, if you are interested in attending the virtual seminar then head to the University of Minnesota Extension website.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.