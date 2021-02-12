Mankato police investigating robbery on Warren Street

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two suspects have been identified in connection to a reported robbery on the 1500 block of Warren Street in Mankato.
The incident happened Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m.
Mankato police said a woman was walking on the sidewalk when someone came up from behind.
She said she felt something pressed against her head before she allegedly had an item and her backpack stolen.
According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which was later located.
Officials said a weapon was recovered from a search warrant, but they haven’t determined whether it was used in the incident.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety believes it was a random attack.
