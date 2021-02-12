Mankato secondary students return to the classroom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After a few schedule changes, secondary students in the Mankato Public School District are back in the classroom Thursday as they transition into a hybrid learning model.
This change comes about a month after elementary students transitioned back to in-person learning.
Kelsey Barchenger interviewed Superintendent Paul Peterson Thursday to learn more about the factors in the school district’s decision-making process and how they anticipate the remainder of the school year to look for students.
Paul Peterson: We’re tracking two-week data, we’re tracking 14-day trends, but we’re also looking at our internal numbers, and we saw such a nice decline in last week’s numbers, knowing full well where those numbers were going to be today, we didn’t see a reason to wait another week before bringing kids back.
Kelsey Barchenger: Are you aware of the Re-Open District 77 Facebook group?
PP: Sure we are.
KB: How are you responding to concerned parents?
PP: I would say our participation with that group has been pretty regular. We’ve taken a lot of questions, a lot of concerns about academic progress, social and emotional health and we’re right there with them. Our teaching and counseling staff have been going nonstop the whole year in tending to those cases. One of the nice things about this phase of distance learning is we have been able to do home visits. We’ve had hundreds of our 6-12 students in our building who need additional support.
KB: If I have an elementary student, why can they be in the classroom every day, but my high school student can’t be in the classroom?
PP: When the governor announced the revisions to the safe learning plan, Gov. Tim Walz prioritized elementary learning and the way he was able to do that was really taking off some of the guidance and restrictions for elementary learning models and the expectation was they found out creative ways to return students safely which I think all of us have done. Some of the guidance is still in place for 6-12.
KB: Are you hopeful we’ll be able to get all students back in the classroom before the end of the school year?
PP: I’m a hopeful person and I try to be optimistic. I know that our partners with us are all working on that same goal. We’ve had some creative thinking and if we can put some of that in place, that will lead to more and more of our kids being able to come back in person.
