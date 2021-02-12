Mankato secondary students return to the classroom

PP: I would say our participation with that group has been pretty regular. We’ve taken a lot of questions, a lot of concerns about academic progress, social and emotional health and we’re right there with them. Our teaching and counseling staff have been going nonstop the whole year in tending to those cases. One of the nice things about this phase of distance learning is we have been able to do home visits. We’ve had hundreds of our 6-12 students in our building who need additional support.