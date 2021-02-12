Mayo to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic annouces plans to open a COVID Vaccination Clinic in Mankato.
The center opens Monday and will be located at 1315 Stadium Road. It will be open for appointments only with those appointments determined by weekly state vaccine allocations.
Mayo Clinic says its patients will receive a message online once they are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Mayo officials say they are receiving a limited amount of vaccines, so they do expect demand to exceed supply into the near future.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.