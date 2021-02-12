MDE: MCA tests still on for this year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Education says MCA Testing is still on for students this spring, at least for now.
MDE says state and federal law requires districts to administer the MCAs this spring, similar to a normal school year unless there’s a new direction from the federal and state governments. Officials say without that new guidance, the online MCAs will be administered in-person in school buildings. According to Education Minnesota, no option is available for administrating the test remotely for those distance learning, although parents may opt-out their children as in previous years.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.