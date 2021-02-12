MDH: 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,058 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,058 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 471,851. Of those total cases, 37,167 are health care workers.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include a Le Sueur County resident in their 50′s. The statewide death toll is now at 6,362. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,011.
There are 457,359 people who are no longer isolated.
25,047 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,176 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,914,135.
More than 617,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine so far. More than 189,000 are fully vaccinated.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 738 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 327,995.
There are 27 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,223.
300,343 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,502,586 people have been tested statewide.
