More than 96% of Minnesota school districts COVID-19 testing program

ST. PUAL, Minn. (KEYC) - More than one month after Minnesota launched its first-in-the-nation COVID-19 testing program for educators, nearly all of the state’s school districts are participating.
In December, Governor Walz announced all Minnesota public schools providing in-person learning were required to offer testing for all staff every two weeks. Since then, more than 96% of Minnesota’s school districts have signed up to participate. 41% of nonpublic schools and two out of four tribal schools are also taking part. The current rate of transmission among educators is at point 3-7 percent.
