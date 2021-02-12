Owatonna home damaged by fire

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple area fire departments braving the cold temperatures for more than five hours, while battling a house fire in Owatonna.
Officials say the owner of the home reported smoke coming out of the roof vent by the chimney just before noon yesterday. The homeowners and their pet escaped uninjured.
Fire crews say temperatures were as low as negative three degrees, making their job much more challenging. Officials say the home sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage. Details on the cost of damage haven’t been released.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.