Relief grants lifeline for venues eager to welcome back crowds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many of life’s most special moments find their home at Kato Ballroom.
“I think the ballroom is a really special place here in town, with a lot of memories for a lot of people,” owner Tania Cordes said.
Built in 1946, founders constructed the venue for prime acoustics, in a time when sound systems didn’t exist. The ballroom has seen nine decades of music and entertainment from across the country.
At its heart, Kato Ballroom is where community gathers. So business was shaken up when we learned we couldn’t.
“When the pandemic hit, we were in the middle of our two-week dinner theater,” Cordes said. “And we literally had to close down after the first weekend and refund everybody’s tickets.”
Kato Ballroom went dark until May. When case trends took a positive turn downward, they got the green light from the state to host small weddings and parties.
“No COVID cases traced back to us whatsoever,” Cordes said. “And then unfortunately we had to close back down again in November.”
Today, they’re limited to small meetings and gatherings, and in accordance with state guidelines, can’t host celebrations of any kind.
Last week, Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development announced $13 million in relief grants for entertainment venues across the state.
“Without county, city and federal grants, I don’t know if we could continue to pay the bills,” Cordes said.
Staff is optimistic for good news this spring, and are eager to welcome back the music and the people who make the ballroom special.
“We’ve got a ton of events and activities, backlogged, that got cancelled and are just waiting to happen,” Cordes said. “So, if things can open up in May, we’ll be fine. We will survive.”
