Support continues for Officer Arik Matson

Support continues for Officer Arik Matson
FILE — Arik Matson, an officer with the Waseca Police Department, was shot in the head while responding to a call about a disturbance in southeast Waseca, Minnesota, on the night of January 6, 2020. (Source: Abbey Hullopeter/GoFundMe/GoFundMe)
By Kelsey Barchenger | February 12, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 1:33 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - More than a year after he was shot and critically wounded in the line of duty, support continues to trickle in for Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson.

Right after the January 6th, 2020 incident, A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family...It raised more than $206,000 from around 4,000 donors across all 50 states. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association created a separate GoFundMe page just yesterday to help with his recovery at home. So far, that’s raised more than $8,500 in just 24 hours.

To support the Matson family, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.