Tax season officially begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This tax season is expected to be more normal than last year.
Accounting offices are preparing for business as usual. One new item for 2020 taxes: noting stimulus dollars received or claiming stimulus dollars owed that you might not have received.
“As far as the stimulus payments, they are not taxable so nobody has to worry about that. But if you do go to your preparer be prepared to provide them with what you did receive,” Jim Dauk, CPA, Kitchenmaster, Klooster & Begalka said.
People have between now and April 15 to file. People can still file for an extension, but if you owe money, you could face a penalty if you do so.
