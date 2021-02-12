What to watch for: local cardiologist shares warning signs of heart disease for women

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With heart disease being the number one killer of both men and women, a local cardiologist is bringing attention to warning signs you should look out for.
When it comes to developing heart disease, risk factors such as obesity and high cholesterol affect both men and women. However, women are much more prone to heart issues because of sex-specific factors such as early menopause or high blood pressure during pregnancy.
“Women are more likely to have symptoms unrelated to chest discomfort such as jaw, neck, or shoulder discomfort, some shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, or just sometimes tiredness. These symptoms may be weak and may not be as noticeable as the crushing chest pain often associated with heart attacks,” says Dr. Nita Aggarwal.
Because women’s symptoms may present themself as being unrelated to chest pain, Dr. Aggarwal says the heart troubles often go undetected. Another key component is when symptoms may come up.
“Women often tend to have symptoms when they are resting or even under emotional distress. This is less common in men that tend to get symptoms as they’re exerting themselves,” says Dr. Aggarwal.
