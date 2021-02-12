Winter care tips for trees, shrubs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While most winter tree prep takes place in the fall, it’s not to late to prevent trees and shrubs from damaging conditions like winter burn.
“So our winter sun is getting really strong late February and March. And that’s what can cause winter burn. A lot of people associate that with the cold temperatures but really it’s a wind or sun issue,” said Drummer’s Garden and Floral Center Manager Johanna George.
“A physical barrier like burlap does a great job of slowing down the wind and softening that winter sun,” continued George.
Winter burn occurs when plant tissues are dehydrated. In evergreens, for example, the damage causes a discoloration from green to brown needles.
In addition it’s also a good idea to wrap fruit and flowering trees.
“If you didn’t wrap them this fall you can still technically get out there and get white tree wrap on the trunk. That will protect them from the winter sun as well as any future animal damage,” said George.
Also to note, this time of year food sources are slim for animals.
“I got a couple phone calls this morning from customers that are battling rabbit and deer issues. Plant material that’s in the ground they are after right now...You can use burlap to protect them, repellents, granular, or liquid repellents if we get back up above freezing,” explained George.
Most repellents are organic and safe for consumption. It’s the odor that strays animals away from taking a bite.
And finally, late February can be a good time for pruning.
“Get out and finish your fruit tree pruning, deciduous trees, maples. birch, oak...while there is no presence of insects or disease issues. Then come March its a good time for fruit tree spray,” said George.
