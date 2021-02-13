Community card program spreads joy in assisted livings

ST. PETER , Minn. (KEYC) - Social distancing and isolation have been challenges for many over the past 11 months, and especially for those in assisted livings.
But a community card program is helping to bridge that socialization gap.
Kayla Campbell knows firsthand just how much those small gestures can mean, especially when thinking about her 91 year old grandma, who lives alone.
“She sends cards to everyone for every birthday, every anniversary, everything and I was just like, if she’s always giving cards, she should be receiving them as well. And if she enjoys it other people will enjoy it,” said Campbell.
Knowing how hard limited socialization has been for those in assisted livings, Campbell, who is the city of St. Peter’s Recreation Program Supervisor, reached via social media for people to make cards for seniors.
In response, the community dropped off 74 cards for local assisted livings, for staff to distribute on occasions like Valentine’s Day and birthdays.
At Pheasants Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, those cards are spreading lots of joy.
“It can change your mood. You can be down in the dumps and it will bring you out and it can make you happy,” said Pheasants Ridge Assisted Living resident, Mary Jo Stocker.
Connecting seniors to the community and loved ones.
“On top of video calls, outdoor visits and window visits and phone calls, the cards are definitely just another positive impact for us to help us stay connected to family and friends. It’s been a blessing to see the positive reaction in families,” said Pheasant Ridge Assisted Living Communications Director Aryel Boney.
“It’s just a wonderful thing. Even just a few lines on a paper,” said Stocker.
In addition St. Peter also launched a pen pal program for seniors to write back and forth with community members.
If interested in participating, register online at https://secure.rec1.com/MN/stpeter-mn/catalog or by calling 507-934-0667.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.