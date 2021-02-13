North Mankato couple celebrates 64th Valentine’s Day together after defeating COVID-19

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Barb and Tom Kiffe are veterans of Valentine’s Day.
“We had our first date as a sophomore. And then we went together, off and on kind of as young ones do,” Tom recalled, laughing.
The Mankato natives have been going steady since 1950. Well, not exactly.
“He broke up with me,” Barb said, recollecting their early days, while sitting in the lobby of their current residence, Oak Terrace Assisted Living.
“Well, 15, what do you know at 15?” Tom replied.
Barb concurred, “Not much.”
Tom did figure it out. The couple married in 1957, five years after graduating from Mankato High School. They were among the first class to graduate in a brand new building we now call Mankato West.
We first introduced you to the Kiffes in January, after they simultaneously defeated COVID-19, and received the monoclonal antibody treatment from nurses with Mayo Clinic Health System.
“By the grace of the good Lord we’re fine,” Tom said. “We’re all healed up, I guess.”
Coronavirus was not the first health scare they’ve endured.
“He’s had open heart surgery, I’ve had cancer,” Barb explained. “But you get through it. You get through it. I’m the worrier, and he tries to keep me calm.”
The key to their success? Barb and Tom had no secrets to share: It’s simply sheer compatibility.
“I think we were so much alike,” Barb said.
“I guess that was it, yeah,” Tom agreed.
Barb added: “And I think we just loved each other from day 1.”
Only the strongest, luckiest connections see 64-straight Valentine’s Days together. This year, the Kiffes offer some advice.
“It takes two to tango, you have to work at it,” Barb says.
Tom agrees, and adds, “There are, sometimes, there’s a little difficulty. But they always say, ‘Never let the sun go down on a quarrel.”
