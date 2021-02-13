Shopping local this Valentine’s Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Valentine’s Day means lots of meaningful dates, presents and more with the ones you love. It also means shopping for your significant other. It can be a lot to think of a place to go for what you need. But look no further than in your own neighborhood for a place to shop.
“At Exclusively Diamonds we are able to provide a high quality jewelry product. Our diamonds are all hand selected by myself and my mother, our other owner. And we really value the quality of our jewelry pieces,” co-owner of Exclusively Diamonds Marie Brown said.
Exclusively Diamonds is a family business that opened in Mankato in 1980. Each owner has passed down the store through the generations.
Another local place for your Valentine’s Day shopping is Drummers Garden Center. Drummers features everything from flowers to home decor.
“Well, we love it when people shop small. Definitely we love to help out our customers and to support all of our local people here. So we think that is very important and we really appreciate all of our customers shopping local with us and we try to accommodate them,” floral manager at Drummer’s Kari Kantack said.
Drummers Garden Center has been voted best garden center for 2020 and one of the top places in the Mankato area to get flowers.
