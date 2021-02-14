Female breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide

“The purpose of screening is to take somebody who doesn’t have any symptoms and find something early before it has time to grow and become more problematic. We know with any cancer, especially with breast cancer but any cancer really, the sooner we find it, the earlier stage is identified and found, the more responsive it is to treatment and so if we can do screening routinely and find things earlier and catch them, we have a much better response for treatments for those and patients have a much better outcome,” Johnson added.