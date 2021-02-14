Female breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New findings from the American Cancer Society show female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide.
“We really are trying to get people screened for cancers worldwide and so discovering more cancer and diagnosing earlier is something that helps with patient survival and all of that, so it’s been good in that regard that we are finding things earlier, but it is kind of concerning that overall breast cancer is on the rise even more than can be described by extra screening,” said Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a Family Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
This comes after an estimated 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer emerged in 2020 alone. The American Cancer Society warns people to remain proactive about their breast health by getting screened regularly.
“The purpose of screening is to take somebody who doesn’t have any symptoms and find something early before it has time to grow and become more problematic. We know with any cancer, especially with breast cancer but any cancer really, the sooner we find it, the earlier stage is identified and found, the more responsive it is to treatment and so if we can do screening routinely and find things earlier and catch them, we have a much better response for treatments for those and patients have a much better outcome,” Johnson added.
Mayo says remaining attentive to any changes in your breasts is extremely important.
“Again, we’d rather see you and talk to you about that and do an exam and get appropriate testing and help calm your fears and get a correct diagnosis than have you sit at home and wonder and worry about that,” stated Johnson.
Mayo says, amid the pandemic, they have seen reluctancy in women coming in for their regular checkups. They urge people to contact their healthcare provider with any questions or concerns they may have.
