Fire safety in the winter cold

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When people think of the cold, it’s easy to forget about fires. The Mankato Department of Public Safety has steps you can take to prevent fires during the winter and stay warm if you do have to evacuate.
If you find yourself in a situation where you need to leave your home because of a fire, try going to a neighbor’s house or going into your car to a safe distance from home. That way you don’t risk staying outside for too long. It’s also important to remember fire safety tips in the home.
“In extreme cold temperatures sometimes we do see a concern where people are using other heating sources that are really not safe things like ovens or impromptu heaters or garage heaters,” associate director of public safety Jeff Bengtson said. “Those can be very deadly if they are used where they are not supposed to be used.”
As firefighters work to put out the fires, they also face dangers like slipping on ice or flash freezing.
“This weather is also very hard on our people, we are a lot more susceptible to frost bite, you hear a lot about low wind chills right now,” Bengtson said. “Any exposed skin is just as problematic for us as it is for anybody else.”
Some other tips, make sure your smoke detectors are fully working and keep any portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to sleep.
