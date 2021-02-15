Black History Month: Power, resiliency of the Black church

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Black church: a continuous, significant institution in the history of the African American people. A place with roots extending far into the history of the United States. First manifesting its power from the powerlessness slavery placed upon so many.
“People that did not have freedom, that seemed to be the only day that they really had freedom which was on Sundays to worship God. And, I think oftentimes people laugh and joke about the length — how long Black services are and I think that comes from history, back in history, them wanting to worship God all day long, because they knew that, once it was over, they would be back ensnared and enslaved, so they stayed in service a very long time,” said Rev. Maurice Staley of The House of Worship Church in North Mankato.
The Black church is a place, not just of worship, but of education and learning, togetherness and community; the laboratory by which African American culture was created. It’s where many people first learned about a liberating God.
“I think it just runs in correlation with slavery and all of the gross atrocities that Black people have experienced so being liberated is definitely a central theme of kind of Black theology,” Staley added.
The Black church has been a safe haven where its members find fellowship and comfort.
“Black people have not been able to do so many things. Praising and worshiping God was something that we were always able to do,” stated Staley.
And it’s that power that often made the church a target for racial violence. No matter what comes its way, however, the Black church pushes through with grace and resiliency.
“I think just that collective fellowship despite the circumstances that we face is just something that bred a certain faithfulness a certain joyfulness that continues to manifest itself today,” mentioned Staley.
