Black History Month: Power, resiliency of the Black church

“People that did not have freedom, that seemed to be the only day that they really had freedom which was on Sundays to worship God. And, I think oftentimes people laugh and joke about the length — how long Black services are and I think that comes from history, back in history, them wanting to worship God all day long, because they knew that, once it was over, they would be back ensnared and enslaved, so they stayed in service a very long time,” said Rev. Maurice Staley of The House of Worship Church in North Mankato.