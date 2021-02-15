The Docket: Frentz introduces energy bill, Munson’s ‘Cassy’s Law’ moves forward

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An energy bill is being introduced this week at the Capitol. Plus, a bill to help traumatic brain injury patients caught in the criminal justice system moves forward.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Feb. 15th, 2021.
Senate lawmakers plan to begin the week with a moment of silence to honor Lindsay Overbay, the victim who died in the Buffalo health clinic shooting last week.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) will be presenting a bill in the energy committee this week that creates a revolving loan fund for building efficiency.
Frentz argues that the funds would save taxpayers and property owners money.
Over in the House, Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) continues work on ‘Cassy’s Law’, which had its first hearing last week.
The bill aims to help traumatic brain injury and stroke patients caught in the criminal justice system.
It passed the public safety committee and now goes onto the judiciary committee.
The bill was first introduced last year and was included in a larger policy bill, but now stands on its own.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.