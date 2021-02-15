Estimated 300-400 educators vaccinated in Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Efforts continue within the Mankato Public School District to make sure staff members have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Superintendent Paul Peterson says they’ve received a few calls from the county in the last few weeks, notifying them of extra doses available for educators in the district.
So far, an estimated three to four hundred staff members have been vaccinated.
“Some of our neighboring school districts have been really excited and talking about how they’ve nearly got everyone vaccinated and we’re on pace with those numbers. In order to get everyone vaccinated, we’ll be up to the 12-1300 mark. so I think it’s just a matter of size and the supply coming into the counties,” says Peterson.
Peterson says getting more staff members vaccinated will play a huge role in how much time students are able to learn inside the classroom for the remainder of the school year.
