Health experts warn of setbacks for reopening due to new COVID-19 variants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the CDC issuing new guidelines last week on reopening schools safely, health experts are warning that the next 14 weeks could pose a setback due to new COVID-19 variants identified in the U.S.
“Particularly if you’re looking at children K-8 grade there we do see very little transmission from students and teachers. When you get in the high school age that’s a different issue but there really is a red flag coming down the road I think that’s the new variant coming down from the UK, that is going to cause such a surge in cases over the course of the next 14 weeks I think a lot of schools are going to be challenged to open at all,” says Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist, University of Minnesota, and member of President Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.
With the new variants, Osterholm says states are likely going to face a tough decision about prioritizing what’s already become a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccines.
