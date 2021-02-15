MDH: two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 611 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - About 12 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. More than 914,000 total doses have been administered statewide. 35 percent of Minnesota seniors have received at least one dose.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 611 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 474,169. Of those total cases, 37,253 are health care workers.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,378. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,016.
There are 460,537 people who are no longer isolated.
25,197 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,197 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,990,085.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 458 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 329,455.
There are no additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,237.
302,160 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,515,662 people have been tested statewide.
