MSU student receives liver transplant while infected with COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jaleezia Gibson, a 19-year-old college student and track athlete at Minnesota State University, Mankato, began feeling very ill in her dorm room. Following days with intense vomiting and nausea, she called 911.
“My body would just feel like it was just shutting down. So I called 911. And then they came, took me to the ambulance and then the helicopter,” said Gibson.
Jaleezia was flown from Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Doctors discovered she had severe liver failure. But that wasn’t their only concern. They also found Jaleezia was positive for COVID-19.
Medical professionals had to make the difficult decision on whether to proceed with a liver transplant.
Doctors say Jaleezia’s kidneys had shut down.
She was also on a ventilator during a coma related to her liver failure.
A team of experts helped come to the quick decision of proceeding with the transplant despite Jaleezia’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
Jaleezia is believed to be the very first patient at Mayo to undergo a liver transplant while infected with COVID-19.
She later went through two months of therapy during her recovery.
The track athlete conquered her illness, allowing her to still envision a future as a sprinter.
“I will. I’m looking forward to gaining my strength back to be able to run again and eventually make the Olympics or something,” stated Gibson.
