Workers brave sub-zero temperatures

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No matter what the thermometer says, outdoor workers like those who work for Xcel Energy have to be ready.
Lately, that means working in a bucket in a 25-below windchill. Extra layers and frequent breaks are required to keep warm.
“If we have certain jobs we will put more guys on it so they can rotate through the trucks too. So you keep everybody safe, warm, and still be able to get the job done,” says Lee Nordby, Xcel Energy.
For plumbers, they may spend more time inside, but they are no less busy. Calls have been coming in non-stop for frozen or burst pipes. Experts say A common cause is poor insulation that allows frigid air to creep in and freezes pipes in certain locations. However, there are ways to keep your pipes in one piece.
“Turn up your heat a tiny bit. Let a faucet drip in every bathroom, not just one. Water needs to move through the entire system,” says Dustin Heins, Hero: Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Drains, Ducts & Electrical.
Fortunately, warmer weather is in the near future.
