How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected children’s mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Closures, cancellations, delays—a seemingly endless list of changes caused by COVID-19.
While many adults are feeling the pressure of a modified day-to-day schedule, children are also feeling impacted by their new normal.
For the last year, local students have navigated online and hybrid learning scenarios, increasing their time online; both contributing to isolation and loneliness.
“They need to be climbing on stuff, they need to be tackling each other, they need to be in physical contact because they’re learning social norms,” said Andrew Archer, a therapist at Minnesota Mental Health Services. “They’re learning boundaries with interacting with one another.”
Experts say now is critical for parents to be mindful of their own screen time, which sets an example for little ones to follow.
“If you’re not on the phone, the kid is going to want to spend time with you, so I think it’s as much the parents’ responsibility to limit their time than anything. The kids are just picking up on what the grown-ups do,” Archer added.
Checking in with your child often and staying aware of any changes you may notice is key.
“Having conversations with kids is important for parents. Really checking in with them on how they’re doing, how they’re feeling, validating their feelings too, but helping them with some problem-solving and anything that we can do to normalize mental health and reduce that stigma is going to be great,” explained Kate Cox, a social worker at the Mayo Clinic Health System campus in Mankato.
If your child is exhibiting signs of mental distress, experts recommend contacting your child’s school or doctor for help finding the appropriate resources.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.