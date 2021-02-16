CRP sign-up period extended indefinitely

“The current farm bill increased the maximum CRP acres from the previous 24 million acres enrolled at one time up to 27 million by 2023. It’s a gradual increase, and as of the first of the year, there were just under 21 million acres enrolled in CRP and there are another 3 million acres expiring September 30th of this year, so they intend just to try to get a few more acres in,” says Kent Thiese, ag analyst.