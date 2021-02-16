CRP sign-up period extended indefinitely

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the enrollment period indefinitely for the latest General Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP.
The sign-up period was originally set to close February 12. Through the program, farmers receive payment for preserving parts of their land. The USDA says the extension is meant to encourage more acres to be enrolled in the program. Currently enrollment is about 4 million acres below the maximum CRP acreage authorized in the last Farm Bill.
“The current farm bill increased the maximum CRP acres from the previous 24 million acres enrolled at one time up to 27 million by 2023. It’s a gradual increase, and as of the first of the year, there were just under 21 million acres enrolled in CRP and there are another 3 million acres expiring September 30th of this year, so they intend just to try to get a few more acres in,” says Kent Thiese, ag analyst.
Landowners interested in the current CRP sign-up should contact their local FSA office.
