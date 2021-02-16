Governor’s push for biofuels receives bipartisan support

“We have great ethanol production in my district. I know that there’s a push for E15 mandates, so actually mandating 15% ethanol,” Munson said. “We have a big issue in Minnesota, where the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is not authorizing the ethanol producers in Minnesota to add production at a very fast rate. So we have a facility in my district that’s asked for the ability to add capacity, and it’s been a long time coming.”