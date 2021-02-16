Ignition Fitness and Sports offers Ninja Warrior Birthdays

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If your kids are looking for a birthday party filled with adventure, one local fitness center is hoping to help.
Ignition Fitness and Sports in North Mankato is taking reservations for its ninja warrior space. The business says the course is best for those ages 5 to 12-years-old, with obstacles specifically designed based on the age of the kids.
“Our bodies are made to move and especially at that age. Anything that we can get them to do that’s changing levels, getting them to explore their body and their abilities, jumping, moving up and down, climbing, hanging is fantastic for the body’s development, let alone for the kids’ mental health and probably, more importantly, the parents right?,” says Jason Tompkins, Owner, Head Coach at Ignition Fitness and Sports.
Each party is typically held on a Saturday and can host up to 10 kids for a maximum of two hours.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.