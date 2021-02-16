Mankato Kiwanis Club celebrates century of service

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first service club in the area, Mankato Kiwanis Club started in 1921 and now the club has nearly 100 members.
Mankato Kiwanis has been in the works for 100 years and has programs that benefit the area.
Projects and partnerships include Holiday Sharing Tree, Thunder of Drums, History Fest and Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
Kiwanis officials are proud of the progress that they’ve made in 100 years.
”A bunch of our club are our members and the way that we work together, volunteer together to make a difference, but definitely a lot of pride. Just wanting to make sure that we are moving forward and holding what everyone has done in the past. Keep continuing to bring that forward, maintaining our group and the success that we’ve had,” Mankato Kiwanis Club president, Laura Stevens said.
The club is looking to expand its programs in the community to grow its operation.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.