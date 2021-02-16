MDH: two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 456 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 456 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 474,621. Of those total cases, 37,272 are health care workers.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,380. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,016.
There are 461,406 people who are no longer isolated.
25,243 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,206 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,999,322.
So far, more than 927,000 vaccines have been administered statewide. Seniors 65 and older make up the majority, with around 307,000 having at least one dose.
While vaccines are becoming more widely available, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it may be months before the general population has the chance to get vaccinated.
So when you hear about how long it’s going to take to get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, I don’t think anybody disagrees that that’s going to be well to the end of the summer. And we get them in the early fall. We’re not going to be able to start that process. It’s probably going to be in the springtime. Because the whole process is going to take a few months to actually get implemented,” says Fauci.
According to the CDC, nationwide, nearly 53 million people have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. More than 14 million are fully vaccinated.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 508 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 329,455.
There are 26 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,263.
303,696 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,525,981 people have been tested statewide.
