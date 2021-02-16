Miracle League of North Mankato announces new director

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Miracle League of North Mankato names a new leader.
Amy Jordan will serve as the new development director, bringing over 15 years of non-profit experience. Jordan previously led programming at the YWCA.
“I am honored to work for an organization which is focused on being inclusive and providing opportunities for people with varying abilities, and I’m excited to bring even more of the community to Fallenstein Field and Playground,” said Jordan in a statement.
“Amy not only realizes the value of community programs but also the importance of fiscal management. She has a proven track record of broadening funding sources, increasing revenue, growing programs, and, most importantly, evaluating the impact of those programs,” Gregg Marg, Board President said in a statement.
The position has been vacant since late 2019 when the former Executive Director resigned.
The Miracle League of North Mankato’s mission is to provide accessible recreational opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and to promote community support and sponsorship of Fallenstein Field. Fallenstein Field is a barrier-free, fully accessible softball/baseball field built for children and adults. Adjacent to the field is the inclusive Fallenstein Playground with accessible surfaces and equipment where people of all ages and all abilities belong.
