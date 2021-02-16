One in nine Minnesotans now facing hunger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the pandemic continues, an estimated one in nine Minnesotans is now facing hunger.
It’s an increase from two years ago when one in 11 people were facing hunger. That’s according to Brooklyn Park-based Second Harvest Heartland. The organization has distributed 30% more food since the pandemic began one year ago, with its partner food shelves reporting a 60% increase in visitors. A bill introduced at the state capitol this week seeks to increase funding for the Farm to Foodshelf program from $1.7 million to $2.9 million.
“I’m passionate about this because I grew up hungry. My parents worked hard and were responsible people but we didn’t always know where our food would come from. I was that kid with the cheese sandwich at the corner table in elementary school and I also had that big red dollar sign on my hand that alerted everyone around me that I was from a family experiencing food insecurity,” says Rep. Jessica Hanson (DFL).
If passed, the bill would allow certain Minnesota food banks to purchase in-state dairy, produce and protein products to be distributed to those in need.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.