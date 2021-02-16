Orchestra and restaurant offer date night-in experience

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra and Pappageorge Restaurant and Bar have teamed up to offer a unique date night-in experience.
The “Sounds for Savor” package offers a steak and wine dinner for two from the comfort of your home while watching the symphony’s virtual concert.
Virtual events are fun but if we could enhance it a little bit more to make it even more memorable, that’s really what the symphony was doing when we connected with Papageorge’s. We know they have infinity to serving our community, they have an appreciation for the arts, says Jenn Faust, Mankato Symphony Orchestra Board.
The event takes place Saturday. The deadline to order through the Papageorge restaurant is Tuesday.
Orders can be placed by emailing info@pappageorge.net and asking for the MSO “Sounds to Savor” special.
