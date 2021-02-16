The Reach Drop-In Center celebrates 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Reach Drop-In Center in Mankato is a place for at-risk youth to get help, mend wounds and get a fresh start.
“Let’s just say without The Reach, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I feel like I would have gone farther downhill if I did,” said Matthew Esparza, a client of The Reach.
The Reach Drop-In Center is a place for young adults to go when they are down on their luck and need a helping hand.
This program helps 16-24 year old’s who are suffering from homelessness get back on their feet and ultimately change their lives.
Like Matthew Esparza without the reach in his life, he could’ve ended down a road nobody would ever want to travel.
“I was personally living outside in negative zero in a tent. I didn’t want to choose that life, I just graduated high school and I became homeless.”
The Reach’s mission is to launch the at-risk youth into productive, healthy and independent lives.
They are the main reason that Esparza has a stable and healthy life just three years later.
“They gave me a second chance. I mean, I don’t know what else you would call it, either a second chance or a miracle,” Esparza said.
The Reach is celebrating its tenth year of helping at-risk youth. They started with a couple of staff members and seeing two kids in need, and now they have seen those numbers grow exponentially.
“The impact we make is being able to work with them so that they feel confident enough to do what it is they want to do and they have somebody believe in them,” senior program manager, Tasha Moulton said.
The Reach isn’t just giving them living essentials, they are being a big part of a complex problem.
“They’re in a really tough time right now and what we can do is just walk alongside them and help them. Hopefully, they are better, then when we first met them and when they exit our program,” Moulton said.
The people who have gone through this organization worked in it and seen the benefits know that it’s nowhere near the ending point.
“If people keep going the way that they are and running the way that it is. I can easily see this thing running for a very long time, longer than that 20 years or even than that 30 years. I could see it going up to 100 years, if everything keeps running straight,” Esparza said.
The Reach’s updated hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 until 4 p.m.
Their services include, but not limited to basic essentials, preparation for independent living, housing options, education and support options.
They’re located at 125 E. Liberty Street, Mankato, MN 56001.
