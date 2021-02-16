Second Cheese & Pie Mongers location opens at Welsh Heritage Farms

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Owners of The Cheese and Pie Mongers store in St. Peter add a second location closer to the business’s roots in Lake Crystal.
Libby Warren and Tim Harbo also own Welsh Heritage Farms in Lake Crystal, which is known for their apple orchard and more. This last year, the business decided to close its cider operation. That building now houses their second Cheese and Pie Mongers location.
“We’re trying to find more experiences for people coming out to welsh heritage farms. We have such a good following at the st. Peter location for the Cheese and Pie Mongers and we offer so many varieties of pies out there so we thought this was a perfect match, bring another location so we can offer more varieties of pies, cheesecakes, and lots of other treats out there for people,” says Warren.
A soft opening is underway at their Lake Crystal location, where they’re rolling out pies, cheesecakes and cheese. They’re open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. A grand opening celebration is planned for Pi Day, on March 14.
