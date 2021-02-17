Bethany Lutheran College adds first Master of Arts program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College announces the addition of its first-ever master of arts degree program.
The new graduate-level course of study is in clinical mental health counseling. It has been in the works for more than a year and was approved at the end of January. The curriculum will be primarily delivered through an online program with some on-campus components. The college says it’s now working to select its first 25 students for admission. The program’s first classes begin this summer.
