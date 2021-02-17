Bethany Lutheran College launches first graduate program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A milestone for higher education in southern Minnesota, Bethany Lutheran College recently announced the launching of their first-ever graduate program.
“We just can’t help, but to see this ties in to just what our mission is and how we want to deliver challenging programming in an academic setting,” Bethany’s vice president for Academic Affairs, Jason Lowrey said.
The new graduate-level course of study is in clinical mental health counseling.
It’s a growing field of study over the last decade in demand and popularity.
Bethany recognized that opportunity three years ago and mental health is a critical need today.
“Through the pandemic as students and people in general are just trying to figure out how to cope with all of these aspects,” Lowrey said.
Bethany is hopeful that this program will put them on the map and give the first 25 students admitted the tools to excel.
“Value and asset to the students that are at Bethany, knowing that ‘oh I’ve got this pathway to my future to get this advanced degree right here’,” graduate program director, Dr. Benjamin Kohls said.
It’s a two-year graduate degree with state or national certification at the end.
There will be some in-person studies for clinicals and residencies.
Many of the classes will be through online versions.
“Read a question for that week and then they can pull out their cell phone, they can pull up the class and record a video of them self responding to that prompt. Upload it and then the other students in that class are able to watch the video and then respond with their own video,” Kohls said.
There are plans in the works for future graduate programs at Bethany Lutheran College, with clinical mental health counseling paving the way.
