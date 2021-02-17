Churchgoers participate in drive-thru Ash Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks Ash Wednesday, and at First Presbyterian Church in Mankato things are looking a little different this year due to the pandemic.
This morning churchgoer could be seen driving up to the church and honking to notify the church leader of their arrival...They then offer a blessing and deliver the ashes in a drive-thru format.
The drive-thru Ash Wednesday Service at First Presbyterian takes place until 1:00 p.m. this afternoon and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. tonight.
