GasBuddy: motorists should brace higher gas prices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the extreme cold weather hitting much of the country, experts say motorists should brace themselves for even higher gas prices in the days ahead.
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline may jump 10 to 20 cents per gallon from its current price of $2.54 per gallon over the next two weeks. This as millions of barrels of refining capacity has gone offline due to the extreme cold in the South, and experts say there’s little relief on the horizon as overall gasoline demand continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.